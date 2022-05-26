Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price at $179.33

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.53) to GBX 163 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.58) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

