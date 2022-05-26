Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $121.45

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.45.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:FND traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

