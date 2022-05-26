Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $56.70

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $53,660,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $57.09. 638,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,838. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

