Brokerages Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target at $363.50

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.33.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$44.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

