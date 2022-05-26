Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $595.67

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.83.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.
In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MSTR stock traded up $16.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,804. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
