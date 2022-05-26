Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $595.67

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock traded up $16.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,804. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

