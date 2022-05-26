Brokerages Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) PT at $34.25

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLY stock remained flat at $$39.54 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 499,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

