Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $64.73

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

