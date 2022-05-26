Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $23.33

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. QuantumScape has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,026 shares of company stock valued at $13,006,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QuantumScape by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

