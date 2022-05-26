Brokerages Set Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT at $59.25

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 347.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. 17,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

