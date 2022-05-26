Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) PT at $96.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 374.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIG traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. 53,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,881. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.