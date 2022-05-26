Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Target Price at $25.29

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Similarweb by 63.7% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Similarweb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $692.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

