Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £126.03

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £126.03 ($158.58).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($171.01) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($165.09) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($169.88) to £132 ($166.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

LON:SPX opened at £102.75 ($129.29) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £100.45 ($126.40) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($216.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is £134.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.23) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($154.78), for a total value of £656,943 ($826,655.34). Also, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £125 ($157.29) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($248,521.45).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

