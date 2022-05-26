Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $71.92

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

STN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 170,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,909. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

