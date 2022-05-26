Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Target Price at $37.50

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,561,000.

THS stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

