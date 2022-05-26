Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,221. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

