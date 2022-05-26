Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 167.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE:BIP opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

