Bryan H. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

