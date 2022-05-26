BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.

BWLLY stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.