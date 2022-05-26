BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.
BWLLY stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.60.
BW LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)
