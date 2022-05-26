Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.14

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

