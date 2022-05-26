CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.62) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.14) to €3.75 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.66.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

CaixaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.