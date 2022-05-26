California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 471,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

