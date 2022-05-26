Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.65. 1,019,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Calix by 142.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $12,977,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

