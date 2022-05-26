Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $78.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $67.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $316.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.70 million to $318.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $338.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.70 million to $345.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $28.27. 7,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Camtek has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Camtek by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camtek by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

