Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $178,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,534. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

