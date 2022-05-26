Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$128.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.30.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$141.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$156.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$157.77. The stock has a market cap of C$97.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$127.56 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total value of C$26,096,128.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,183,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,616,983,915.12. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,042,081 shares of company stock valued at $155,009,170.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.