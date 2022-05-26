Capital Southwest Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

