Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 65,671 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 11,175,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.