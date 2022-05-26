Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 168,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 923,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

