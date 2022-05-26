Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Yum China comprises about 1.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

