Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 18,300 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,209,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

