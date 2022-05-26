Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

