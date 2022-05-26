Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $600,584. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

