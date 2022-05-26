Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,224,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,865,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,116.10. 2,011,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,506.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,693.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,329.84.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.