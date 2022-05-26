Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

SONY traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 827,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

