Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,221 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

