CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

