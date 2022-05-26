Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYJBF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cargotec from €48.00 ($51.06) to €43.00 ($45.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cargotec from €54.00 ($57.45) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.