Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 533.8% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $833.71.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.