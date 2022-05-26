CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 141,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,783,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.90. 26,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.