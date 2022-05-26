Carry Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Carry has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $46.68 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

