Cartenna Capital LP Purchases Shares of 64,000 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000. PPG Industries comprises approximately 4.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.30. 1,920,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

