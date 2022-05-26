Cartenna Capital LP Sells 80,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cartenna Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Fortive comprises about 2.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

