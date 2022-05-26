Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Purchases $488,550.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.92. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

