Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Purchases $488,550.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.92. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
