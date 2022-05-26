Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.32. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 166,944 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

