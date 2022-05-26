Casdin Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Casdin Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 1.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Revolution Medicines worth $59,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 347.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 145,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 572,079 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

