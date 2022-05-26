Casdin Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Casdin Capital LLC lowered its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

FDMT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.55. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

