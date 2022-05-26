Casdin Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873,917 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks comprises about 1.0% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,268. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

