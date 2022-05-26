Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 8,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,749,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

