CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -428.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -333.3%.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.06 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 375,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 344,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 333,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

