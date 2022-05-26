Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

